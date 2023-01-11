DAC approves 500 anti-tank missiles, BrahMos launcher

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved the procurement of 500 HELINA anti-tank guided missiles and Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile for the northern borders with China.

The DAC is chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Three acquisition proposals, amounting to Rs 4,276 crore, have been accorded acceptance of necessity (AoN), the Ministry of Defence said.

The council accorded the AoN for the procurement of HELINA anti-tank guided missiles, launchers and associated support equipment, which will be integrated with the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). The missile is an essential part of weaponisation of the ALH for countering enemy threat. Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of the Army.

The DAC also accorded AoN for the procurement of VSHORADS (IR Homing) missile system under the design and development by the DRDO. In view of the recent developments along the northern borders, there is a need to focus on effective air defence weapon systems, which are man-portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain and maritime domain.

“The procurement of VSHORADS as a robust and quickly deployable system will strengthen the air defence capabilities,” the MoD said.

The DAC also granted approval for the procurement of BrahMos missile launcher and fire-control system for the Shivalik class of ships and Next-Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) for the Navy. With their induction, these ships would have enhanced capability to carry out maritime strike operations, interdicting and destroying enemy warships and merchant vessels.

