Dadasaheb Phalke award for Asha Parekh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Veteran actor Asha Parekh has been selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said today.

Parekh, 79, will be presented the award at the National Film Award ceremony here on September 30. Having starred in over 95 films, she was conferred Padma Shri in 1992. She has also served as the head of Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001.

