Daily cases dip, PM Modi reviews Covid status

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and the status of the vaccination drive. The meeting came as Covid shrunk further and daily cases dipped to 4,575. TNS

French Minister on India tour

New Delhi: Franck Riester, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of France, will visit India from Thursday to consolidate bilateral economic ties and meet the current challenges of the global economy. Riester will meet Indian investors to highlight his country’s recovery plan.