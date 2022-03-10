Daily cases dip, PM Modi reviews Covid status

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and the status of the vaccination drive. The meeting came as Covid shrunk further and daily cases dipped to 4,575. TNS
French Minister on India tour
New Delhi: Franck Riester, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of France, will visit India from Thursday to consolidate bilateral economic ties and meet the current challenges of the global economy. Riester will meet Indian investors to highlight his country’s recovery plan.
Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres
Will retain power: CM Channi
EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed
Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut
UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll
Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...