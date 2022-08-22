Daily wager in Bihar gets Rs 37.50 lakh ‘dues’ notice; will have to visit Rajasthan to get his name cleared

PTI

Khagaria (Bihar), August 22

The district administration here on Monday said the daily wage earner who received a notice of “dues” to the tune of Rs 37.50 lakh, will have to visit Rajasthan to get his name cleared of the mess.

According to Khagaria District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh, he was in receipt of a copy of the complaint from Girish Yadav, a resident of Maghauna village under Alauli police station area of the district.

“The notice, dated August 2, was issued by the CGST office at Pali district of Rajasthan. Yadav, who lacks sufficient education, may have thought it to be an Income Tax notice,” Ghosh said when asked that earlier it was said the notice was served by the IT department.

“The notice pertains to fake invoices issued by a scrap dealer firm without having supplied items to the intended recipient. Yadav’s contention is that he has never ever been to Rajasthan. But the problem is, we cannot initiate any action here to help him out,” said the DM.

He, however, said the daily wage labourer was being provided “full guidance” as to how he should approach the authorities concerned in the Rajasthan district to buttress the claim that he had nothing to do with the firm.

“The top priority should be to get his name cleared. An investigation may subsequently be launched by the appropriate authorities who would also try to catch those who may have been behind the fraud,” said the DM.

Yadav, who lives in a shanty along with his family, has suspected that details like his permanent address were misused by a tout in Delhi with whom he had come in contact some time ago.

The tout had told the labourer that he will get a PAN card made in Yadav’s name which would help the latter in having access to many “benefits”.