Dalai Lama in Delhi amid demand for Bharat Ratna

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s visit to Delhi for five days comes amid the demand from parliamentarians and civil society to make him the third foreign recipient of the Bharat Ratna after Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Nelson Mandela.

The Dalai Lama arrived here yesterday after a month-long sojourn in Ladakh. There is no information about his public programmes or whether he will meet the political leadership in Delhi.

The demand for the Bharat Ratna has wider resonance and has also been made by former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and academic Gopalkrishna Gandhi.