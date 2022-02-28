Dalit activist 'beaten up, forced to drink urine' in MP

PTI

Gwalior, February 28

A 33-year-old Dalit Right to Information (RTI) activist was allegedly beaten up and forced to drink urine by seven people after he sought information related to a village panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Monday.

After initial treatment in a hospital here, the severely injured victim, Shashikant Jatav, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for treatment, an official said.

Two of the accused had been arrested following the incident, which took place on February 23, the police said.

Jatav had sought information under the RTI Act about Barhi village panchayat under Panihar police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police Jayraj Kuber said quoting the complaint lodged by the victim.

Angry over this, Barhi sarpanch's husband, panchayat secretary and others called him to the village panchayat office on February 23.

The victim was locked up in a room and allegedly thrashed severely by the accused, who also made casteist remarks against him. According to the victim, the accused allegedly forced him to drink urine from a shoe, the official said.

Jatav was admitted to the Jayarogya Hospital here and later referred to the AIIMS in Delhi, he said, adding that an official would be sent to the national capital to record the victim's statement.

The police registered a case against seven people under the Indian Penal Code sections for attempt to murder and kidnapping, and provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act, he said.

More penal provisions could be added after the victim's statement, he said.

The seven accused have been identified as Asha Kaurav, Sanjay Kaurav, Dhamu, Bhura, Gautam, Vivek Sharma and Sarnam Singh, the official said.

