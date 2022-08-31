Dalit Christians’ quota: Supreme Court seeks govt’s stand

New Delhi, August 30
The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave three weeks to the Centre to spell out its stand on pleas seeking quota benefits to people belonging to Scheduled Castes who have converted to Christianity and Islam.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench that the issue had ramifications for society. “The Solicitor General submits he would like to place on record the current position of the issue in question, which deals with the prayer for extension of the claim of reservation from Dalit communities to other than the one specified. At his request, three-week time is granted,” said the Bench.
