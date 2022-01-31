Dalit made to drink urine in Rajasthan, 8 booked

PTI

Jaipur: A 25-year-old Dalit was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine by eight men over old animosity in Churu district of Rajasthan. Two accused have been arrested. PTI

‘Creator’ of Bulli Bai mobile app denied bail

New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of Niraj Bishnoi, alleged creator of Bulli Bai app, saying his offence was designed to disturb communal harmony.