Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

New Delhi, July 6
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat, the tribal on whom a person was caught on video urinating.
Chouhan apologised to the tribal from Sidhi district while washing his feet at his official residence in Bhopal.
Chouhan said in the state citizens are gods.
The accused Parvesh Shukla was arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
Chouhan faces a tough election in the state later this year.
यह वीडियो मैं आपके साथ इसलिए साझा कर रहा हूँ कि सब समझ लें कि मध्यप्रदेश में शिवराज सिंह चौहान है, तो जनता भगवान है।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 6, 2023
किसी के साथ भी अत्याचार बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा। राज्य के हर नागरिक का सम्मान मेरा सम्मान है। pic.twitter.com/vCuniVJyP0
