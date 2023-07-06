Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

New Delhi, July 6

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat, the tribal on whom a person was caught on video urinating.

Chouhan apologised to the tribal from Sidhi district while washing his feet at his official residence in Bhopal.

Chouhan said in the state citizens are gods.

The accused Parvesh Shukla was arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chouhan faces a tough election in the state later this year.