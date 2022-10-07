Damaged after hitting cattle, nose cone of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train replaced

Mumbai, October 7
The front portion of the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train, which was damaged after hitting a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat, has been replaced here by the railway authorities, an official said on Friday.
The nose of the newly-launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train had suffered damage after it hit a herd of buffaloes at around 11.15 am on Thursday near Ahmedabad, when the train was on its way to Gandhinagar.
"The nose cone cover of the train's driver coach along with its mounting brackets was damaged in the cattle-hit incident. However, the vital parts of the train remained unaffected. The damaged nose cone was replaced at the Coach Care Centre in Mumbai Central," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway.
The nose cone was made up of fibre-reinforced plastic.
The incident had occurred between Vatva and Maninagar areas of Ahmedabad, but the train had covered the distance to Gandhinagar Capital station and back to Mumbai Central without the panel on Thursday.
"The nose cover is designed to absorb the impact without transmitting the same to the functional parts of the train. Therefore, it is sacrificial by design and hence replaceable," Thakur said.
He said that a sufficient quantity of nose cones is kept as a spare.
"The damaged nose cone was replaced with a new one at the Mumbai Central depot in no time during the maintenance and the train was put back to service without any extra down time. The train departed from Mumbai on Friday without any inconvenience to the passengers," he added.
The Western Railway is taking all necessary action to prevent such incidents in future, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...