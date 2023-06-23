‘Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation’ casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

PTI

Washington, June 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the "dark clouds of coercion and confrontation" are casting their shadow on the Indo-Pacific, in a veiled attack on China amid its aggressive military manoeuvring in the strategically vital region.

In his address to the joint meeting of the US Congress for a second time on Thursday, Modi said the global order is based on respect for the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadow in the Indo-Pacific. The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership," he said in the backdrop of the prolonged stand-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh.

His comments came amidst the economic crisis in countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan, where China has made huge unviable infrastructure investments. The two South Asian countries are currently facing an unprecedented economic crisis.

"We share a vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, connected by secure seas, defined by international law, free from domination, and anchored in ASEAN centrality," Modi said.

"Our vision does not seek to contain or exclude, but to build a cooperative region of peace and prosperity. We work through regional institutions and with our partners from within the region and beyond. Of this, QUAD has emerged as a major force of good for the region," he said.

Meanwhile, a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden, called for respecting the rules-based international order by all countries.