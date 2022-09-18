 Darul Uloom welcomes UP government’s survey of unrecognised madrasas : The Tribune India

Talking to reporters after the conference, Madani said he has urged all madrasa managements to cooperate in the survey as they have nothing to hide

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani- File photo

PTI

Saharanpur (UP), September 18

Darul Uloom, an Islamic educational institution based in Deoband, on Sunday welcomed the state government’s decision to survey unrecognised madrasas.

At a conference of representatives from various madrasas here, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said the organisation has no objection to the survey and that it appreciates the government’s initiative.

Talking to reporters after the conference, Madani said he has urged all madrasa managements to cooperate in the survey as they have nothing to hide.

“The doors of madrasas are always open for all,” he said, adding they operate under the country’s Constitution.

He asked the managements to provide accurate information to the officials and also keep documents such as land papers and audit reports ready, besides ensuring cleanliness in their premises.

At the same time, he urged the government not to disregard the entire madrasa system if one or two institutions failed to abide by the rules.

Heavy security arrangements were made for the conference and the media was kept away. A 12-member steering committee was constituted during the event.

On August 31, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered a survey of all unrecognised private madrasas operating in the state. Teams for the purpose were formed by September.

According to the order, the teams have been asked to complete the survey by October 15 and submit the report to the government in 10 days thereafter.

At present, about 16,000 private madrasas are operating in the state, including the world famous Nadwatul Ulama and Darul Uloom Deoband.

After the government’s decision, several madrasa operators had expressed apprehensions about the survey. A meeting of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind was also held in Delhi on September 6, during which it decided to support the government in the survey but demanded zero interference in the internal affairs of madrasas.

