Daughter-in-law of UP cleric joins BJP

New Delhi, January 30
Nida Khan, the daughter-in-law of Congress leader Maulana Taqueer Raza Khan, well-known cleric of the Barelvi sect, today joined the BJP.
“I have joined BJP because it brought triple talaq law and worked for the empowerment of women of all religions,” she was quoted as saying.
On her father-in-law, Nida said he could not fight for his own family, but was now talking about women’s rights. She added she would campaign for the BJP and had not yet decided about contesting. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions