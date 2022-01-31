Daughter-in-law of UP cleric joins BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

Nida Khan, the daughter-in-law of Congress leader Maulana Taqueer Raza Khan, well-known cleric of the Barelvi sect, today joined the BJP.

“I have joined BJP because it brought triple talaq law and worked for the empowerment of women of all religions,” she was quoted as saying.

On her father-in-law, Nida said he could not fight for his own family, but was now talking about women’s rights. She added she would campaign for the BJP and had not yet decided about contesting. —