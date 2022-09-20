Daughter of Rajasthan High Court judge's driver clears judiciary exam

Jaipur, September 20
The story of a girl from Jodhpur clearing her judiciary exam with the help of apps is an inspiration for all. She has proved the fact that place or location is not a challenge if one decides to make the future bright.
Kartika Gehlot, 23, is a daughter of the driver employed at the Jodhpur branch of the Rajasthan High Court. She managed to crack the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam and secured 66th rank, whose results were announced recently.
Kartika was keen on wearing the black robes of the judiciary and her parents suggested her to earn it by studying and working hard. Due to covid, she switched from offline classes to online coaching on an edutech app.
She said, "I give the credit of my success to my parents for fueling the passion in me and to the app for providing me education in difficult times." IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...