Daughter of Rajasthan High Court judge's driver clears judiciary exam

Jaipur, September 20

The story of a girl from Jodhpur clearing her judiciary exam with the help of apps is an inspiration for all. She has proved the fact that place or location is not a challenge if one decides to make the future bright.

Kartika Gehlot, 23, is a daughter of the driver employed at the Jodhpur branch of the Rajasthan High Court. She managed to crack the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam and secured 66th rank, whose results were announced recently.

Kartika was keen on wearing the black robes of the judiciary and her parents suggested her to earn it by studying and working hard. Due to covid, she switched from offline classes to online coaching on an edutech app.

She said, "I give the credit of my success to my parents for fueling the passion in me and to the app for providing me education in difficult times." IANS