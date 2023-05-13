Day after, Delhi Govt moves SC over Centre ‘blocking’ transfer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

A day after the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi Government had legislative and executive powers over all but three subjects, the AAP government on Friday moved the top court, accusing the Centre of not implementing its decision to transfer the Services Secretary.

The top court had ruled on Thursday that the Delhi Government had legislative and executive powers over the administration of all services except those relating to public order, police and land.

On behalf of the Delhi Government, senior advocate AM Singhvi mentioned the matter before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, saying under Article 141 of the Constitution, there could be contempt of the court’s order and it needed to be heard urgently.

“They are saying we will not transfer anybody. I can file contempt of court in view of the judgment passed yesterday. But it will take time. So kindly list the matter,” Singhvi submitted. The CJI assured that he would constitute a Bench to hear the matter next week.

Hours after the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday, Ashish More, Secretary of the Delhi Government’s Services Department, was removed from his post.