Day after, Delhi Govt moves SC over Centre ‘blocking’ transfer

New Delhi, May 12
A day after the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi Government had legislative and executive powers over all but three subjects, the AAP government on Friday moved the top court, accusing the Centre of not implementing its decision to transfer the Services Secretary.
The top court had ruled on Thursday that the Delhi Government had legislative and executive powers over the administration of all services except those relating to public order, police and land.
On behalf of the Delhi Government, senior advocate AM Singhvi mentioned the matter before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, saying under Article 141 of the Constitution, there could be contempt of the court’s order and it needed to be heard urgently.
“They are saying we will not transfer anybody. I can file contempt of court in view of the judgment passed yesterday. But it will take time. So kindly list the matter,” Singhvi submitted. The CJI assured that he would constitute a Bench to hear the matter next week.
Hours after the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday, Ashish More, Secretary of the Delhi Government’s Services Department, was removed from his post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...