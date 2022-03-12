Day after results, PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 11

A day after the BJP stormed back to power in four states and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP routed the incumbent Congress in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in the next poll hotspot — home state Gujarat — on a two-day visit.

His first event was a roadshow in Gandhinagar. Apart from a publicised schedule, sources say the PM also held a meeting with BJP MPs and MLAs where he is believed to have discussed party’s poll preparations.

The election to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held towards the end of the year along with Himachal Pradesh. Observers, in fact, say the AAP decimating Congress in Punjab has created “much interest and curiosity” in Gujarat, where Kejriwal has been trying to make inroads for long.

In 2014, Kejriwal toured Gujarat and sought an appointment with Modi, who was the Gujarat Chief Minister then. Over the years, AAP has participated in local body elections, winning some and losing deposits in others. It also contested the 2017 elections, getting just about 0.1 per cent votes. However, much has changed since then.

BJP’s closest rival in Gujarat — Congress — which gave it a close fight in 2017, is currently in a complete “disarray” and according to local observers, messages like ‘Dilli aur Punjab ke baad Gujarat’ have already started floating on the social media.

Speculations are rife that Kejriwal will soon start touring and holding roadshows across the state, for which he has already sent a “special team” to hold discussions. The buzz is his first roadshow may be held in Dwarka –— the important pilgrimage centre for Hindus from across the world — they add.

Mission Gujarat for Kejri?