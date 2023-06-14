 Day after Shiv Sena ad ‘dumps’ Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in ‘damage-control’ mode : The Tribune India

Day after Shiv Sena ad ‘dumps’ Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in ‘damage-control’ mode

Party issues fresh, ‘politically correct’ advertisement, distributing due credit to all, including the BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Day after Shiv Sena ad ‘dumps’ Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in ‘damage-control’ mode

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI file



IANS

Mumbai, June 14

A day after the ruling Shiv Sena's ad blitzkrieg resulted in a political carpet-bombing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday lapsed into a 'damage-control' mode.

The party issued a fresh, 'politically correct' advertisement, distributing due credit to all, including the BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is seen grinning and waving in the photo, with Shinde shown on the left.

In contrast to sharing space only with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the previous day, the ads on Wednesday have become roomier, accommodating even Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, and Thane strongman and Shinde's 'guru' the late Anand Dighe.

Besides the Shiv Sena's 'Bow-and-Arrow' symbol, even the BJP's 'Lotus' blooms at the top with the twin slogans: "Peoples' choice only for Shiv Sena-BJP alliance", "Our heads at the feet of the people, Long Live Maharashtra".

Surprisingly, the bottom of the ad has squeezed in all the Shiv Sena cabinet ministers -- though the BJP ministerial team is missing -- with a message expressing "deepest gratitude to the people of Maharashtra".

Other findings of the survey -- conducted by ZeeTV -- are mentioned, saying Modi remains the choice of 84 per cent of the people, 62 per cent nodding that the 'double-engine government' has given a fillip to the state's development, 46.4 per cent of the respondents rooted for the ruling alliance, 34.6 per cent only for the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, and 19 per cent for the others.

Tuesday's ads in which Shinde had unceremoniously dumped Fadnavis, the late Thackeray, Shah, Dighe or even his own team-mates, had sparked off a huge political ruckus with the MVA leaders leering and jeering at the ruling alliance.

In the controversial ads, Shinde appeared to unabashedly grab full credit as being the state's "most popular" leader, and catapulting himself above Fadnavis and below the Prime Minister with the line: "Modi in rashtra; Shinde in Maharashtra' ("Modi in India, Shinde in Maharashtra).

The BJP was understandably rattled and outraged, with Fadnavis reporting "sick" with an ear ache to skip events with the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena proclaimed that Shinde was the popular choice for the Chief Minister post with 26.1 per cent of the voters' nod, pipping Fadnavis, by a margin of 2.9 per cent, who plays the second fiddle by securing 23.2 per cent.

There were more shocks for the BJP, with the contention that Modi and Shinde are getting huge affection from the people in the survey, virtually making them a "dream-team".

"The partnership of Modi-Shinde -- that has resulted in many public welfare projects -- has secured the top position in a recent survey," said the ad, rattling BJP circles.

It added that 49.3 per cent of the people here have selected the partnership of Shinde-Fadnavis, patting itself on the back.

As many as 30.2 per cent of the voters rooted for BJP and 16.2 per cent preferred the Shiv Sena, or a total of 46.4 per cent, in the survey, showing a large photo of Modi-Shinde, but all others were conspicuously missing from Tuesday's ads.

In the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP had fought the polls on the plank of "Narendra (Modi) in India, Devendra (Fadnavis) in Maharashtra".

However, now Shinde virtually eased out Fadnavis from that slot as per the survey results, and perched himself there with the brand new slogan of "Modi in rashtra, Shinde in Maharashtra".

The full-paper ad figures in many leading Marathi papers and comes days after a row was kicked up over the Chief Minister's son and Thane MP, Shrikant Shinde's threat to quit, and the bickering over the much-delayed cabinet expansion plans.

These ads comes barely a fortnight ahead of the first anniversary of swearing-in of Shinde-Fadnavis regime on June 30, after the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party MVA government led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was toppled.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

2
Punjab

NHAI plans to remove Gurdaspur from Delhi-Katra expressway route

3
Trending

Kapil Sharma co-actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide by drinking poison during Facebook Live, alleges 'live-in partner...'

4
Jalandhar

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

5
Nation

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

6
Punjab

Nod to independent floors under Punjab VB lens

7
Amritsar

RSC, London, confers registered scientist award on GND varsity student

8
Nation

NEET UG 2023 results: Pranjal and Ashika Aggarwal of Punjab bag all India top 2 female ranks

9
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

10
Punjab

Abuse complaint against Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies on Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies

Those interested and willing can present their views within ...

Militants kill 9, injure 25 in Manipur

9 killed, 10 injured in attack by miscreants in Manipur

The armed miscreants surround Kuki village of Khamenlok area...

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

The victim, identified as Kontham Tejasvini, was staying at ...

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: 50,000 people shifted to temporary shelters in Gujarat; heavy rains, strong winds lash Saurashtra-Kutch

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal, CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal; CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

Mann says BBMB only looks for management of dams and not for...


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief in Chandigarh, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi Police files 5th supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy case

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, best friends set to study MBBS in AIIMS

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

Kapurthala: Hardeep Puri gives job letters to over 150 aspirants

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib