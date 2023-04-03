Day after warning by Sarma, AAP chief holds rally in Assam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and called him a coward, the AAP supremo said during his political rally in Guwahati today that open threats didn’t befit a Chief Minister. He also advised Sarma to learn the culture and tradition of Assam.

The AAP leader, while addressing the Karyakarta Sammelan in Guwahati, said, “For the last two days, Himanta babu has been saying he would put me behind bars. I am not a terrorist. He has become the CM of Assam but hasn’t learnt the culture of his state.”

He said the people of Assam were hospitable and never threatened their guests. “I want to invite him for tea at my residence in New Delhi. I will take him around in my car,” said Kejriwal.

Ahead of Kejriwal’s Assam visit, Assam CM Sarma had called him a coward, “who is hiding behind the veil of immunity in the Delhi Assembly and uttering lies”. He also dared Kejriwal to call him corrupt in Assam.

Kejriwal, in the Delhi Assembly during the Budget Session, had alleged that corruption cases were pending against Assam CM in other states. Reacting to this, the Assam CM had challenged Kejriwal to repeat the same in Assam and he would file a defamation case against him right away. Kejriwal added that the Assam CM had indulged in nothing other than dirty politics. “AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP here in 2016. Today, we have changed the face of Delhi. What has Himanta babu done for Assam in seven years? Nothing! Only dirty politics,” said Kejriwal.

Hitting out at the Assam CM further, Kejriwal said, “Poor children of the state will not get good education if the wife of the CM is running a private school charging exorbitant fees.”