Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Guv Malik in 2 graft cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

The CBI has questioned former Governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with two graft cases registered in Jammu and Kashmir in April based on allegations levelled by him.

Officials said the CBI investigators took details of his observations in the matter. Malik was examined after his five-year tenure as Governor ended on October 4.

Malik was appointed Governor of Bihar in 2017 after which he was sent to Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, where he oversaw the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. He was then shifted to Goa and later to Meghalaya after he criticised the Centre during farmers’ agitation.

He had claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir Governor between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019.

“After going to Kashmir, two files came to me for clearance. One belonged to Ambani and another to an RSS-affiliated man, who was a minister in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government and claimed to be very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he had said.

“I was informed by Secretaries that there was a scandal involved and I accordingly cancelled both deals. I was told I would get Rs 150 crore each for clearing the files, but I declined,” Malik had told a gathering at an event in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan in October last year.

In April, the CBI registered two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in the erstwhile state.