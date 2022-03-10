DCGI approves Covovax for 12 to 17-year-olds

New Delhi, March 9

The national drug regulator on Wednesday granted emergency use approval to Covovax, the anti-Covid shot of Serum Institute of India, for use in 12 to 17-year-olds.

The approval follows a recommendation to this effect by the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) subject expert committee on Covid. Covovax was earlier authorised for use in adults. It is, however, not part of the national inoculation drive.

Covovax is the fourth vaccine candidate to receive the regulator’s nod in children under 18. Currently, India is not inoculating children under 15 years of age. The ongoing children’s vaccination drive is using the two-dose Covaxin to cover 15 to 18-year-olds. — TNS

Other jabs for children

Corbevax by Biological E

ZyCov-D by Zydus Cadila

Covaxin by Bharat Biotech

*These jabs are approved for kids above 12 years old