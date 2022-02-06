DCGI approves single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine for emergency use

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

The Drug Controller General of India has granted emergency use approval to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Mansukh Madviya confirmed the approval on Sunday.

“DCGI has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine in India. This is the 9th Covid-19 vaccine in the country,” Mandaviya said.

He said the approval will further strengthen the nation’s collective fight against the pandemic.

