DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech’s intranasal covid vaccine for restricted emergency use

New Delhi, September 6
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid vaccine for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18.
"Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.
He said the step would further strengthen "our collective fight" against the pandemic.
India has harnessed its science, research and development (R&D), and human resources in the fight against covid under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said.
"With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," Mandaviya said.
The Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side-effect or adverse reaction reported so far, company sources had said.
