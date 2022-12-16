DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

New Delhi, December 16
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urging them to suspend Friday’s Parliamentary business and discuss issues of women's safety on the 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang rape.
आज पूरे एक दशक हो गए निर्भया गैंगरेप के— निरंजन मिश्रा (@Niranjan_journo) December 16, 2022
महिला सुरक्षा को सड़क से संसद तक की चर्चा में प्राथमिकता बना देने वाली इस घटना की 10वीं बरसी पर @DCWDelhi अध्यक्ष @SwatiJaiHind ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा सभापति से अपील की है कि आज दोनों सदनों में इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा हो pic.twitter.com/XT0GRR8M2C
