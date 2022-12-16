DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urging them to suspend Friday’s Parliamentary business and discuss issues of women's safety on the 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang rape.

आज पूरे एक दशक हो गए निर्भया गैंगरेप के



महिला सुरक्षा को सड़क से संसद तक की चर्चा में प्राथमिकता बना देने वाली इस घटना की 10वीं बरसी पर ⁦@DCWDelhi⁩ अध्यक्ष ⁦@SwatiJaiHind⁩ ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा सभापति से अपील की है कि आज दोनों सदनों में इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा हो pic.twitter.com/XT0GRR8M2C — निरंजन मिश्रा (@Niranjan_journo) December 16, 2022

