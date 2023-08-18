DCW issues notices to Delhi Police, DGCA over alleged sexual harassment on plane

New Delhi, August 18
The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over an incident of alleged sexual harassment on board a flight.
The panel said it has taken suo moto cognisance of an Instagram video about the alleged sexual harassment by a passenger onboard the flight.
The alleged incident is said to have occurred on a Delhi-Mumbai Spicejet flight on August 16, the panel said.
“It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women on board the plane were found in his mobile,” the panel said.
The DCW said it has issued notices to the DCP, IGI Airport and Director-General, DGCA in the matter.
The Commission has asked the Delhi Police and the DGCA to provide action taken reports by August 23.
DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Complaints of sexual harassment on flights are on the rise. This is unacceptable. In this particular case, an FIR should be registered and the matter should be thoroughly investigated and guilty must be punished. DGCA must have a zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment on flights and take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future.”
