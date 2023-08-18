 DCW issues notices to Delhi Police, DGCA over alleged sexual harassment on plane : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • DCW issues notices to Delhi Police, DGCA over alleged sexual harassment on plane

DCW issues notices to Delhi Police, DGCA over alleged sexual harassment on plane

The alleged incident is said to have occurred on Delhi-Mumbai Spicejet flight on August 16

DCW issues notices to Delhi Police, DGCA over alleged sexual harassment on plane

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, August 18

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over an incident of alleged sexual harassment on board a flight.

The panel said it has taken suo moto cognisance of an Instagram video about the alleged sexual harassment by a passenger onboard the flight.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred on a Delhi-Mumbai Spicejet flight on August 16, the panel said.

“It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women on board the plane were found in his mobile,” the panel said.

The DCW said it has issued notices to the DCP, IGI Airport and Director-General, DGCA in the matter.

The Commission has asked the Delhi Police and the DGCA to provide action taken reports by August 23.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Complaints of sexual harassment on flights are on the rise. This is unacceptable. In this particular case, an FIR should be registered and the matter should be thoroughly investigated and guilty must be punished. DGCA must have a zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment on flights and take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future.”

#DGCA #Instagram #Mumbai #SpiceJet

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex in Shimla 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Sports

Ireland T20Is: All eyes on Bumrah; India's Gen-Next stars ready to shine on international platform

3
Trending

'Lai na photo': Sunny Deol seen scolding selfie-seeking fan at airport; video goes viral

4
Nation

Visiting US Congress delegation plays delicate balancing act

5
Himachal

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability to natural disasters

6
Nation

Unacademy sacks Karan Sangwan, teacher who appealed students to vote for educated candidates; Kejriwal reacts

7
Punjab

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

8
Haryana

4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

9
Punjab

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London's Southall

10
J & K

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

The bodies of the 3 youths bear injury marks apparently made...

241 judges’ posts remain vacant in Haryana due to differences between state govt and high court

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assures amicus curiae Vija...

‘I lost all my savings, everything is gone…’says the only survivor of Shimla’s Shiv temple hit by massive landslide

Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

21 people went missing after the massive landslide, so far, ...

Shimla girl swallows packet of ‘chitta’; police engage doctors who take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs in Chandigarh

'Bandi Singhs' case: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement inside Panjab University campus: NAAC

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Alliance or no alliance, Congress will strengthen itself in all 7 seats in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former Ministry of Steel official

Ambedkar varsity faculty protest against ‘poor work conditions’

BJP failed to protect women in strife-torn NE state: Kharge

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Mukerian: 35 villages submerged after 3 breaches in dhussi bundh

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day