Deadline for submitting bullet train station bids extended

New Delhi, October 19
The last date for submitting bids for design and construction of Bandra Kulra Complex High Speed Rail station in Mumbai under the C1 package has been extended.
“In view of the requests received from the prospective bidders, the last date for submission of bids has been extended till November 3, 2022. The technical bids will be opened the next day,” National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said.
