Deadline for submitting bullet train station bids extended

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The last date for submitting bids for design and construction of Bandra Kulra Complex High Speed Rail station in Mumbai under the C1 package has been extended.

“In view of the requests received from the prospective bidders, the last date for submission of bids has been extended till November 3, 2022. The technical bids will be opened the next day,” National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said.