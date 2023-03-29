Deadline to link PAN, Aadhaar extended

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by three months to June 30, to enable people to comply with the mandatory income tax provisions. PTI
Another Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada
Toronto: Mahatma Gandhi’s statue was vandalised on a university campus in Canada’s British Columbia province, days after another statue of the peace icon was targeted in this country by Khalistan supporters. PTI
Fresh chargesheet filed against Choksi
New Delhi: The CBI has filed a fresh chargesheet against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi for allegedly pledging lab-grown diamonds valued at 98 per cent less than what was projected for getting a loan of Rs 25 crore from the Industrial Finance Corporation of India in 2016, officials said. TNS
Robust setup to curb cybercrime: Shah
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the government has created a robust system to handle cybercrime where people can lodge online complaints that lead to registration of FIRs and prompt action. He said more than 20 lakh cybercrime complaints had been registered on the national cybercrime reporting portal so far on the basis of which 40,000 FIRs had been registered. TNS
Lawyers’ body moves SC against V-P, Rijiju
New Delhi: A lawyers' body from Mumbai on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's order dismissing its PIL against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their alleged remarks on judiciary and the Collegium system of appointing judges.
