Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

India and China have not been able to come up with a resolution to end the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Two sides agree to maintain dialogue The two sides agreed to maintain stability on the ground. They decided to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels Depsang issue raised at meeting At the meeting, the issues of the Depsang Bulge, a 972-sq km plateau, and troop build-up at the LAC by both armies were taken up. The 16th round of talks was held in July

The 17th round of Corps Commander-level military talks was conducted on December 20 at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side of the LAC.

A joint statement issued simultaneously by India and China tonight on the meeting said: “The two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the western sector (military nomenclature for the LAC in the eastern Ladakh) in an open and constructive manner.”

“They had a frank and in-depth discussion to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity and enable progress in bilateral relations,” the statement said. In other words, the deadlock continues, sources said. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, the statement said.

This was the 17th round of talks since June 2020 to end the military build-up that has occurred on both sides of the LAC since April 2020 with troops, guns, tanks and missiles deployed on either side. The previous round of talks was held in July.

At the meeting, the issues of the Depsang Bulge, a 972-sq km plateau, and troop build-up at the LAC by both armies were taken up. India has suggested a graded resolution and a three-step process to ease the standoff: disengagement of troops, de-escalation of tension followed by de-induction of all troops, weapons and equipment.

Till these steps are completed, Indian troops intend to remain at the LAC, which is un-demarcated on the ground. India shares a 832-km LAC with China in the eastern Ladakh sector.