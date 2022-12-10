Death toll in gas cylinder explosion in Jodhpur rises to 12

PTI

Jodhpur (Rajasthan), December 10

The death toll in the cylinder explosion during a wedding in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur went up to 12 on Saturday with five people succumbing to their injuries, an official said.

According to MG Hospital Superintendent Raj Shri Behra, 42 injured were still undergoing treatment at the burn unit of the hospital, and more than half of them were critical.

The superintendent said a team of 24 doctors, including a general surgeon, a plastic surgeon, a pediatric surgeon and an anesthetist, are working round-the-clock to attend to the injured.

The cylinder explosion at Bhungra village in Shergarh subdivision on Thursday triggered a fire and left more than 50 people injured. The injured included the groom, Surendra Singh, his parents and other family members.

Two children had died on the spot and five had succumbed during treatment on Friday.

Five more died on Saturday, the hospital official said.

A team of four doctors from Jaipur’s SMS Hospital visited the burn unit of the MG Hospital and reviewed the treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, BJP state in-charge Arun Singh, who reached Jodhpur to take part in ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’, visited the hospital and met the family members and relatives of the injured.

