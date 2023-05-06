 Death toll in Manipur violence rises to 54; Imphal Valley returning to normalcy : The Tribune India

Death toll in Manipur violence rises to 54; Imphal Valley returning to normalcy

Unofficial sources say violence has left scores of people dead and more than 150 injured

Death toll in Manipur violence rises to 54; Imphal Valley returning to normalcy

Army and Assam Rifles personnel conduct a flag march in violence-hit areas of Manipur, on May 5, 2023. PTI



PTI

Imphal, May 6

The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 54, officials said even as unofficial sources placed the figure at several scores dead and more than 150 injured.

Life returned to a wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday as shops and markets reopened and cars started plying on the roads.

Security presence which has been bolstered by flying in more Army troops and Central police forces was clearly visible on all major roads and areas. Roadblocks and cordons have been set up in areas where militant groups had engaged security forces on Friday.

Large number of people, including students, were seen assembled at Imphal airport to try get a flight out of the troubled state.

Meanwhile, an Assam Rifles column has been instructed to pick up all Naga students in Imphal from pick up points on Sunday for a trip back to Kohima.

Survivors at various refugee camps set up for victims of the riots which broke out on Wednesday night said several villages have been torched.

Nearly 10,000 Army, para-military and central police forces have been deployed in the state where rioting broke out after demonstrations were organized by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, on Wednesday against a move to give the majority Meitei community, scheduled tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the Valley.

Of the 54 officially declared dead, 16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital, while 15 bodies were at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district, officials said.

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at Lamphel in Imphal West district reported 23 dead, the official said.

Meanwhile, five hill-based militants were killed and two India Reserve Battalion jawans were injured in two separate encounters in Churachandpur district on Friday night, police said.

An encounter took place at Saiton in Churachandpur district between the security forces and the militants in which four militants were gunned down, the police said.

Militants opened fire at security forces at Torbung forcing them to return the fire. In the exchange of fire one militant was killed and two IRB jawans were injured, the police said.

A defence spokesperson said a total of 13,000 people were rescued and shifted to safe shelters, some in army camps as the Army brought Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts under its “firm control”.

“In the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockades. However, the situation was controlled by a firm and synergised response,” the Defence official said on Friday night.

The bodies were brought from districts such as Imphal East and West, Churachandpur and Bishenpur.

Many people with bullet injuries are also being treated at RIMS and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Prompt response by Security Forces led to rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence. As a result, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night,” the PRO said.

“Total of approximately 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose within Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons,” the defence official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials on Friday, even as the Centre dispatched additional security forces and anti-riot vehicles to maintain peace there.

Around 1,000 more central paramilitary personnel with anti-riot vehicles reached Manipur on Friday, sources said.

Trains to Manipur have been cancelled with immediate effect on Friday due to the prevailing in the state, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

Violence first erupted in Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised by tribals after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, police said. 

#manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Honour for Sikh community worldwide, says peer bearing Coronation Glove for King Charles

2
Delhi

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

3
J & K

Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army

4
Diaspora

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

5
Sports

Let them fight their battle, hopefully it will be resolved: Sourav Ganguly on wrestlers’ protest

6
Punjab

Rs 7 cr sanitary pad scam: Patiala-based firm under scanner

7
Punjab

Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister

8
Haryana

Consider eligible DSPs for appointment as IPS officers: High Court to Haryana

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

10
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali national highway restored after 18 hours

Don't Miss

View All
8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Diaspora

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Top News

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore

Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Johar ...

King Charles III's coronation LIVE Updates: King Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey

King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey; tens of thousands line streets to witness moment of history

Coronation ceremony dates back 1,000 years

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri on Saturday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits J-K's Rajouri, reviews security situation

The visit of the defence minister to Rajouri comes a day aft...

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army

Arms and ammunition seized

Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and family; saffron party functionary denies charge

Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and family; saffron party functionary denies charge

Randeep Singh Surjewala was addressing a press conference


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

Chandigarh: FIR registered over 'favour' granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in Panchkula, 37 inmates rescued

Chandigarh no-fly zone on May 7 & 8

Man held for stalking, harassing cricketer Nitish Rana’s wife in Delhi

2 held for stalking, harassing cricketer Nitish Rana’s wife in Delhi

Parts of Delhi receive fresh spell of rain

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Rs 1,086 crore dues pending, over 100 unsold flats sealed in Noida

Your love made AAP national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha, says Kejriwal as he holds roadshow with Mann in Jalandhar

Your love made AAP national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha, says Kejriwal as he holds roadshow with Mann in Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Don’t want promises, need safety

Jalandhar bypoll: Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over detention of journalist

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Illegal connections at shelters choke sewer lines in ‘India’s Manchester’ Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: NGT probe panel to meet on May 8

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Rs 7 cr sanitary pad scam: Patiala-based firm under scanner

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest