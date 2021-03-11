Deb quits, Saha to be new Tripura CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Dr Manik Saha will be the new Chief Minister of Tripura. The decision was taken at a legislature party meeting following the surprise resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb.

Ahead of the next year elections, Deb today submitted his resignation to the Governor a day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said the central leadership effected the change keeping in mind “factionalism” in the state unit. “The change is a proof of the fact that the BJP house was in a mess in Tripura,” observers say. A Professor in dental surgery, Saha joined the BJP in 2016, parting ways with the Congress.

Deb, meanwhile, said, “I thank the central leadership and the people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve as CM. I have wholeheartedly served my state and will always work for its betterment. Tripura shall definitely march ahead on the path of development.”

“The party (BJP) is above all,” Deb said.