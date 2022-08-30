Debut edition of CUET-UG concludes; records 60 pc attendance: National Testing Agency

New Delhi, August 30
The debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admissions in central universities concluded today with around 60 per cent attendance, according to NTA officials.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. However, some exams had to bedeferred to accommodate students in cases of glitches.
Students faced many issues in these exams, including technical glitches, last-minute change in exam centre, uninformed changes in exam dates and admit cards mentioning past dates.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh.
NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
