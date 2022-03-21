Deep depression over Andaman likely to intensify into cyclonic storm

New Delhi, March 21
The depression over the north Andaman Sea on Monday intensified into a deep depression, moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 12 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department said.
The weather system, which lay about 110 km east-southeast of Port Blair on Andaman Islands, is expected to further intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening, it said.
"It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman Islands towards the Myanmar coast during the next 48 hours," the department said in a national bulletin issued at 8.45 am.
The sea condition is likely to be very rough and the weather office has advised suspension of all tourism and fishing activities for the next two days.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday and into the Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday and Tuesday.
