Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 8

The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ (pronounced Asani) on Saturday night, the IMD said on Sunday.

Asani is the first cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean region in 2022.

It is set to further intensify in two stages by Monday morning.

It will move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm (wind speed 118 to 220 km/hour) over the east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

It is then expected to move northwestwards till Tuesday evening and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

Thereafter, may recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

As per IMD’s projected cyclone movement track, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh–Odisha, however, it is unlikely to make landfall. It may skirt the coastal districts during the next two days.