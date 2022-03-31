Deepender Hooda seeks uniform aid for Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi, March 30
Congress member Deepender Hooda today demanded in the Rajya Sabha that there should be a uniform financial assistance policy across states for displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
Raising the matter during Zero Hour, the Congress leader rued that Kashmiri Pandits had to face displacement in their own country and noted that besides Jammu, most of them had settled in Delhi and the NCR.
The MP said that under the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government in Haryana, each displaced Kashmiri Pandit received Rs 5,000 per month in 2014, but the current state government had stopped the financial aid. He said the assistance should at least be doubled.
Hooda noted Delhi was only providing Rs 3,000 per month to Kashmiri Pandits, who reside in its territory. He also suggested that the Central government should make efforts to develop satellite townships in the Kashmir Valley for their rehabilitation. —
