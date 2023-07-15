Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday put a seal of finality on a proposal of making in India three additional Scorpene-class submarines and sourcing of 26 marine version of the Rafale fighter jets.

Indian troops march to saare jahan se... Nostalgic tune of 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' played at the French National Day parade as a contingent of the Indian armed forces joined French troops to march down Champs-Élysées, the central vista of Paris, on Friday

The Indian Army contingent was led by Captain Aman Jagtap of Punjab Regiment, along with the band of Rajputana Rifles at the Bastille Day Parade

The Army’s contribution to the contingent is the largest with 77 in marching contingent and 38 members of the band

Modi also mentioned co-production of helicopter engines in India and the outreach in the Indo-Pacific. He along with French President Emanuel Macron was making a statement in Paris where the two sides are conducting bilateral talks. “We are looking at new technology for co-development and co-production and will talk on this. Be it submarines or the naval jets, we not only want to make for our two countries but also for our friends. France is an important partner in ‘Make in India’,” the PM said while referring to submarines and Rafale jets.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), had yesterday cleared two separate proposals — to manufacture in India three additional Scorpene-class submarines and sourcing of 26 marine version Rafale fighter jets.

PM Modi today made it clear that these proposals would be discussed. Details of the projects were awaited, sources said. Defence cooperation between India and France was an important pillar of bilateral relations, Modi said, adding “we are moving ahead with helicopter engine production in India”. He was referring to the proposal by Safran to manufacture an engine with a partner in India, sources said. The PM mentioned that India’s Defence Space Agency had a scope for cooperation with France. He announced a joint satellite named ‘Trishna’ to monitor weather and earth patterns.

Crucially, the PM mentioned that space-based assets could monitor maritime areas. “We can improve our cooperation on this,” he said. Both PM Modi and Macron mentioned the Indo-Pacific. “It’s our responsibility. We are working on the Indo-Pacific cooperation roadmap,” said the PM.

#France #Narendra Modi