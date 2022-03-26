Defence exports rise to $1.54 billion

Tribune News Service

The value of defence exports has grown approximately by six times in the past few years and it now stands at Rs 11,607 crore ($1.54 billion) for this fiscal. The Ministry of Defence in a written reply in the Lok Sabha gave out year-wise details of value of exports. In 2014-15, exports were mere Rs 1,941 crore and have steadily risen since then. TNS

Relief for medical graduate returnees

The Health Ministry on Friday said Indian foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships abroad due to compelling circumstances such as Covid and war would be able to complete the remaining internship in the country. This will be subject to the condition that such candidates must have cleared FMGE (screening test), MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in the Lok Sabha. TNS

5G services before year-end: Minister

The government announced in the Rajya Sabha that spectrum auctions would be conducted soon, as the 5G services are going to be launched in the country before the year-end. Replying to a question, MoS Devusinh Chauhan said four companies had been allotted spectrum for trials, which were expected to be completed soon. TNS

Will consult experts on dose gap: Govt

Days after the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended reduction in the gap between two Covishield doses, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the government would follow expert scientific advice on the matter. “We have followed expert advice throughout the Covid vaccination drive and will do so in future also,” he said.