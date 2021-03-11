Defence Minister of Israel arrives today

New Delhi: Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz will be in India on Wednesday. He will conduct bilateral talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also slated to meet PM Narendra Modi.
