Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with his Tanzanian counterpart Stergomena Lawrence Tax

ANI

New Delhi, August 26

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with the Tanzanian Defence Minister Stergomena Lawrence Tax on Friday and said both sides accorded on strengthening the bilateral defence cooperation.

During the meeting, Singh said, "India and Tanzania have cordial and good relations with defence cooperation as a strong and important pillar. There is a broad consensus on both sides on further strengthening the bilateral defence cooperation."

At the beginning of the meeting, Singh said, "I want to thank you for accepting my invitation to visit India. I welcome you to our country. I hope that you are doing well and wish that your family is healthy and safe."

"Your visit in 2022, which is a special year for India as it marks the 75th year of its independence, is indicative of the strong historical relations that both our country shares," he added.

The Union minister said India considers Tanzania as a major western Indian ocean player and as a sign of Indo-pacific growth, "Tanzania can and should play an important role".

After the meeting, both leaders exchanged gifts as a mark of a sweet gesture.

Tax is also expected to be visiting Hyderabad during her stay in India, where she would be interacting with Indian defence industries.

Tanzania and India have enjoyed traditionally close, friendly and cooperative relations. The two countries have benefitted from a long tradition of high-level understanding and exchanges.

#Rajnath Singh