Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Vietnam on three-day visit

New Delhi, June 7
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday landed in Vietnam on a three-day visit. He will visit the training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including Telecommunication University where ‘Army Software Park’ is being established with the $5 million grant from Government of India.
India and Vietnam share a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ since 2016 and defence cooperation is a key pillar of this relationship. Vietnam is an important partner in India’s Act East policy and the Indo-Pacific vision. Bilateral defence engagements have expanded over a period of time to include wide-ranging contacts between the two countries.
The defence minister will hold extensive talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang, with a focus on exploring new initiatives to further strengthen the defence engagements, besides exchanging views on regional and global issues of shared interest, it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible
Notification out, selection likely soon
Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders
‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...