Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches portal to donate for fallen heroes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

A new website for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a function at the National War Memorial Complex today.

Called ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ (www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in), it will allow people to donate for the battle casualty fund, which is a tri-service fund utilised for grant of immediate ex-gratia to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties. This is separate from any other pensions or benefits payable to the families.

Though several welfare schemes exist for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations, a strong public sentiment and requests from citizens, corporate and industry leaders has led to opening of the website.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan sent out a message and has accepted to be the goodwill ambassador. In a video message, Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards the families of the fallen heroes and exhorted people to come forward and contribute to the fund.

Rajnath Singh commended the armed forces for always protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country by responding to threats such as wars and cross-border terror activities with courage and promptness. The parents and relatives of many war-decorated soldiers graced the occasion.

The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Army Chief Manoj Pande, Ex-Servicemen Welfare Secretary Vijoy Kumar Singh and Vice Admiral SN Ghormade. Olympic gold medallist Sudebar Neeraj Chopra was also present.