Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to participate in Yoga Day event on board INS Vikrant

New Delhi, June 20
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will join Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on the International Day of Yoga, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, his wife and President of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association Kala Hari Kumar, and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence will be present during the event on Wednesday.
Armed forces personnel, including ‘Agniveers’, will participate in the event embracing the spirit of unity and well-being, the ministry said in a statement.
After the session, the defence minister will address the gathering and felicitate the yoga instructors, it added.
The Navy will also stream an exclusive video on its outreach activities emphasising the theme ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’, while its units deployed in the Indian Ocean Region will visit various ports of friendly countries to spread the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which is also the theme for the International Yoga Day this year, according to the statement.
Singh will later inaugurate the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) ‘Dhruv’ at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi. ISC ‘Dhruv’ hosts indigenously built modern simulators which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy.
The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations.
The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.
