Defence Ministry approves 21 Sainik Schools

New Delhi, March 26
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments.
These schools will be set up in the initial round of the government’s initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in partnership mode.
They will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools. The existing schools are set up entirely from government funds. Seventeen of these 21 schools are existing and four will be operational shortly. Twelve approved today are being run by NGOs, trusts and societies; six are private schools, and three are state government owned. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...