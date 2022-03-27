Defence Ministry approves 21 Sainik Schools

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments.

These schools will be set up in the initial round of the government’s initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in partnership mode.

They will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools. The existing schools are set up entirely from government funds. Seventeen of these 21 schools are existing and four will be operational shortly. Twelve approved today are being run by NGOs, trusts and societies; six are private schools, and three are state government owned. —