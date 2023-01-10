Defence ministry approves capital procurement proposals worth Rs 4,276 cr

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), at its meeting on Tuesday, okayed the ‘need to procure’ procure 500HELINA missiles for an anti-tank roleand very short range air defence VSHORAD missile for the northern borders with China.

The ‘need to procure’ is termed as Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) of the said equipment. The AoN is the first step in the acquisition process of the MoD and is like a green light to the forces to frame the tenders for procurement. The DAC chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Three acquisition proposals, amounting to Rs 4,276 crore, have been accorded an AoN, the Ministry of Defence said.

The DAC accorded AoN for procurement of HELINA anti-tank guided missiles, launchers and associated support equipment which will be integrated to the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). This missile is an essential part of weaponisation of ALH for countering enemy threat. Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of Indian Army, The LCH has been inducted in the Indian Air Force and Army.

DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system under design and development by DRDO. In view of the recent developments along the Northern borders there is a need to focus on effective Air Defence (AD) weapon systems which are man portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain and maritime domain.

“Procurement of VSHORAD, as a robust and quickly deployable system, will strengthen the Air Defence capabilities,” the MoD said.

The DAC granted approval for procurement of Brahmos Missile launcher and fire control system (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) for Indian Navy. With their induction, these ships would have enhanced capability of carrying out maritime strike operations, interdicting and destroying enemy’s warships and merchant vessels.

