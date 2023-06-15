 Defence ministry approves procurement of Predator drones from US; announcement likely during PM Modi’s Washington trip : The Tribune India

Defence ministry approves procurement of Predator drones from US; announcement likely during PM Modi’s Washington trip

Sea Guardian Predator drones being procured at a cost of around USD 3 billion

Defence ministry approves procurement of Predator drones from US; announcement likely during PM Modi’s Washington trip

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, June 15

The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved procurement of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones from the US under a government-to-government framework and the nearly USD 3 billion deal is expected to be announced following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Washington next week.

The procurement of the weaponised ‘hunter-killer’ drones from General Atomics was cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, people familiar with the matter said.

The Sea Guardian Predator drones are being procured at a cost of around USD 3 billion to crank up the surveillance apparatus of the armed forces, especially along the frontier with China, they said.

The approval to the long-awaited procurement following years of negotiations came around 10 days after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin held wide-ranging talks with Singh that focused on significantly expanding overall strategic and defence engagement between the two countries.

There is a likelihood of firming up of an agreement on manufacturing of the GE-414 fighter jet engine in India during Modi’s visit to Washington.

India is looking at the project to power its indigenously developed combat aircraft, the people cited above said.

The MQ-9B drone is a variant of the MQ-9 “Reaper” which was used to launch a modified version of the Hellfire missile that eliminated al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul in July last year.

It is expected that the mega procurement deal worth around USD 3 billion would be announced following talks between Modi and Biden at the White House next week.

The defence ministry is now in the process of issuing an actionable letter of request (LoR) to the US government. The formal contract is likely to be concluded after the US responds to the Indian communication with a letter of offer and acceptance.

It is not immediately known whether the procurement will have any aspect of technology transfer.

The people cited above said there could be an announcement on the deal in Washington next week but the final signing of the contract may take some time as the procurement will have to be cleared by India’s Cabinet Committee on Security.

The Sea Guardian drones are being procured for the three services as they can carry out a variety of roles including maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare and over-the-horizon targeting among others.

It is learnt that the Navy is likely to get 14 drones while the Indian Air Force and the Army will get eight each.

The high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) drones are capable of remaining airborne for over 35 hours and can carry four Hellfire missiles and around 450 kg of bombs.

The MQ-9B has two variants—Sky Guardian and its sibling Sea Guardian.

In 2020, the Indian Navy had taken on lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones from General Atomics for a period of one year for surveillance in the Indian Ocean. The lease period has been extended subsequently.

The Indian Navy has been bolstering its surveillance mechanism to monitor growing Chinese activities including frequent forays by PLA warships in the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian armed forces have been focusing on procuring unmanned platforms including armed drones in the backdrop of the eastern Ladakh border standoff with China, and to track movements of Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region.

The drone is the first hunter-killer unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for long-endurance and high-altitude surveillance.

The MQ-9B has signals intelligence and communications intelligence systems integrated onboard, but it can take any number of other custom sensors as necessary.

In 2019, the US approved the sale of armed drones to India and even offered integrated air and missile defence systems.

The Indian Navy has been strongly pushing for the procurement to boost its overall surveillance over the Indian Ocean, a region that has witnessed increasing forays by Chinese ships and submarines in the last few years.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, India has significantly enhanced its day and night surveillance over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) using a fleet of remotely piloted aircraft. The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

In June 2016, the US designated India a “Major Defence Partner” paving way for sharing of critical military equipment and technology.

The two countries have also inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

The two sides also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 which provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In October 2020, India and the US sealed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties.

The pact provides for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.

#joe biden #narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

3
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

4
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

5
Haryana

Part of flyover gives way near Delhi-Gurugram border, 1 dead

6
Ludhiana

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

8
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

9
Punjab

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

10
Punjab

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch; trees, electricity poles uprooted

Winds of up to 145 kmph and heavy rains batter Kutch and Sau...

Delhi Police seek cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...

Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir

Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir

Top grapplers had halted their protest till June 15 after be...

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law

The state government will introduce Bill in this regard in t...

Amritpal Singh’s handler Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Border area farmers narrate problems to Punjab Governor

Small cold stores sought in villages

Small cold stores sought in Punjab villages

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Chandigarh: Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cracks in new synthetic track at Sukhna Lake, repaired

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector booked for assaulting neighbour in Chandigarh

Fire at coaching institute in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, students climb down building using ropes

Fire at coaching institute in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, students climb down building using ropes

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

Mining officer injured as raiding party is attacked in Gurugram's Sohna

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Supreme Court should've monitored probe into wrestlers' case, says former judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Nawanshahr can't breathe easy as no end to ash problem

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Lack of food processing units major concern among Punjab farmers

Most Jalandhar farmers shun DSR method

Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at residence of mastermind

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

Number of social evils take refuge as religious customs: Previous law panel had warned

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Farmers end fast in Patiala after assurance from government

Farmers end fast in Patiala after assurance from government

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates