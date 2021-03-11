Defence ministry extends date for pensioners to complete personal records to June 25

Non-updation of records by many pensioners in time had resulted in the pension of several thousand ex-servicemen across all ranks not being credited to their bank accounts earlier this month

Defence ministry extends date for pensioners to complete personal records to June 25

Photo for representation.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has extended the date for defence pensioners to complete the process of submitting their annual life certificate to June 25. The earlier deadline was May 25.

Non-updation of records by many pensioners in time had resulted in the pension of several thousand ex-servicemen across all ranks not being credited to their bank accounts earlier this month.

“Upon verification of data received till May 25, 2022, it has been noticed that 34,636 pensioners who have been migrated to the System for Pension Administration - Rakshasa (SPARSH) have not completed their annual identification,” the MoD said in a statement issued today. Till May 17, the number of pensioners whose documents were pending since November 2021 was 43,774.

The process of annual identification and life certification is a statutory requirement for continued and timely credit of pension. There are several specified online and offline modes for submitting and verifying identification and life certificate.

However, the pension for April 2022 was credited through a special one-time waiver for 58,275 Pensioners out of 4.47 lakh pensioners on SPARSH, as their annual identification details could not be verified by their respective banks by month-closing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

2
Nation

General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

4
Punjab

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

5
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

6
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

7
Punjab

Ready to reveal names of corrupt, says Capt Amarinder Singh

8
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

9
J & K

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

10
Haryana

To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played instrumental role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

Case was probed by NIA team led by Inspector General Anil Sh...

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...

2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan

2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan

Doval in Tajikistan for talks on Afghanistan with Russian, C...

PM Modi calls ‘parivaarvadi’ parties ‘biggest’ enemies of the country

PM Modi seeks end to dynasty politics, attacks KCR on his home turf

Modi was addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpe...

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Most buildings not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer’s 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan walks out of Delhi LG’s swearing-in ceremony

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

Delhi Police lodge FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received threatening calls

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala