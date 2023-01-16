Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

The Army is maintaining a “strong defence posture” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is ready to deal with any contingency, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said on Sunday.

Operational readiness We are planning to convert battle contingents into integrated battle groups, which will contribute significantly in our future wars. Gen Manoj Pande, Army Chief

He was addressing the annual Army Day parade at Bengaluru. It is for the first time that the parade is being conducted outside the Capital. General Pande said the situation along the northern border areas (with China) was normal and steps had been taken to maintain peace through established protocol and existing mechanism.

Speaking about the year gone by, he said the Army firmly faced challenges and ensured security at the borders. “Steps have been taken to improve capability development, force restructuring and training. We have also strengthened the preparations for future wars,” General Pande added. Referring to the situation along the western border, the Army Chief said the ceasefire continued at the LoC and there had been a substantial reduction in violations. “However, the terror infrastructure still remains on the other side of the border…. Our counter-insurgency mechanism is effectively foiling the infiltration bid from Pakistan,” he added. Pointing to the attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones, General Pande said counter-drone jammers were being used against such activities. The Army with other security forces was committed to foiling these attempts, he told the gathering.

He said the local population in J&K had rejected violence and enthusiastically participated in all initiatives of the government. “Our focus is also on building goodwill and carrying out developmental projects through which we can bring the local population into the mainstream. As part of it, the youth are being given opportunities to fulfill their dreams in the fields of their choice and sports,” General Pande said. Alluding to the security situation in the North-East, he said there was an improvement in the situation.

The Army has played an important role in making insurgents leave the path of violence, he said.

In line with PM’s call for ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat’, the Army Chief too laid emphasis on indigenisation. General Pande said India was standing on the threshold of a new era where one could see the country’s increasing dominance at international forums.