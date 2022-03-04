DefExpo-2022 postponed as participants experiencing logistics problems: MoD

PTI

New Delhi, March 4

Premier defence exhibition DefExpo-2022 which was proposed to be held in Gandhinagar between March 10 and 14 has been postponed as participants are experiencing problems related to logistics, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday.

The MoD had said on February 22 that as many as 973 exhibitors, including 121 foreign exhibitors from 63 countries, had registered for Asia’s largest exhibition on land, naval and homeland security systems.

“Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the DefExpo-2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th is postponed,” the MoD’s spokesperson stated on Twitter on Friday.

The new dates will be communicated in due course, the spokesperson added.

This year’s DefExpo would be the 12th edition of prestigious biennial defence exhibition.