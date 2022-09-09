Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode

New Delhi, September 9
Degrees obtained through distance and online learning from recognised institutions will be treated on a par with those offered through conventional mode, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC).
“Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and, post graduate diplomas awarded through Open and Distance learning or Online mode by Higher Educational Institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and post graduate diploma offered through conventional mode," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.
The decision has been taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations.
