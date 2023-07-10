Delay and deficit rainfall impacts cultivation; rice and pulses see a decline

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 10

Initial delay and deficit thereafter in monsoon has already caused decline in the acreage of major kharif crops: rice and pulses. This year, cultivated area of rice has declined 23.9 per cent while the area sown under pulses has declined by 25.8 per cent as compared to last year, according to the Union Agriculture Ministry.

Causal factor of this decline is said to be less monsoon rainfall in the rice- and pulse-growing states so far.

As on July 9, rice has been sown on 54.12 lakh hectares. This is down from 71.1 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Bihar—key rice growing states—are still rain deficit.

Among the major kharif crops, the highest dip in sowing area—with 25.79 percent—has been registered in pulses. This year, pulses are sown on 32.62 lakh hectares against last year’s figure of 43.96 lakh hectares.

Among the pulses, arhar, which is witnessing a rise in retail prices, saw a major decline. Arhar—which is being imported to meet the demand—saw a decline by 60 per cent.

As per the data available, arhar has been grown only on 6.01 lakh hectare this year. Last year, arhar was grown on 15.06 lakh hectares until July 8.

India has low buffer stock of arhar, and would import around six lakh metric tonnes later this year.

“Rainfall activity has picked up over last few days in rice- and pulse-growing states. We are hopeful that the sowing figures will also improve in the coming weeks,” said a senior official.

He said the IMD had already predicted normal rainfall in the month of July, the peak month of monsoon.

Apart from rice and pulses, a decline has also been witnessed in oilseeds and cotton. Sowing of oilseeds declined by 14.3 per cent while cotton sowing saw a dip of 10. 8 per cent this year.