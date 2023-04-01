Delegates discuss food security, inclusive agri value chains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Stating the deliberations at the second Agricultural Deputies Meeting will pave the way for agreement on focus areas, Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said today that the final draft would be made keeping with the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’.

Addressing a press conference on the third and final day of the second Agricultural Deputies Meeting under India’s G20 presidency here today, Ahuja said the delegates were apprised of many schemes and challenges related to food security, inclusive agricultural value chains, food systems and digitisation for agricultural transformation.

He said deliberations were held on ways to reduce losses not just in production but in the entire value chain. Ahuja said challenges in insurance due to smaller size of land holdings and various schemes aimed at benefitting the farmers, including crop insurance initiatives, were also discussed.

“We have reached a consensus on some issues flagged in the draft communique while more inter-sessional sittings will be organised before the final meetings in June,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a discussion on the outcome document was addressed by Shubha Thakur, Joint Secretary (Crops), and carried forward by Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

The day continued with two consecutive sessions focused on drafting the communique by the member countries of G20 and was marked by elaborate discussions. Delegates from other invited countries and international organisations also put forth their viewpoints during the session and contributed towards an inclusive discussion on the communiqué drafting exercise.

The day drew to a formal closure of the Agriculture Deputies Meeting with a wrap-up session, followed by a visit to the historic Yadavindra Gardens located in Pinjore, Haryana. Around 85 delegates joined the farewell dinner.

